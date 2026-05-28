Bradenton police warn against ‘teen takeover’ disruptions: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police are alerting students and parents about a “teen takeover” trend and reminding everyone that disruptive behavior will not be tolerated.

Officers say they want teens to enjoy summer break but warn against criminal activity, reckless conduct, or interference with businesses, parks, the Riverwalk, or traffic.

Police urge teens to make smart choices and encourage parents to know their children’s plans and stay engaged.

They also advise reporting suspicious activity, following the law, and avoiding situations that could lead to trouble.