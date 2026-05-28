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Bradenton police warn against ‘teen takeover’ disruptions: BPD

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Bradenton Police Department
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BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police are alerting students and parents about a “teen takeover” trend and reminding everyone that disruptive behavior will not be tolerated.

Officers say they want teens to enjoy summer break but warn against criminal activity, reckless conduct, or interference with businesses, parks, the Riverwalk, or traffic.

Police urge teens to make smart choices and encourage parents to know their children’s plans and stay engaged.

They also advise reporting suspicious activity, following the law, and avoiding situations that could lead to trouble.

Bradenton teen who had leg amputated graduates from middle school

Jasmine Ramirez had her leg amputated in December after a life-threatening infection.

Bradenton teen who had leg amputated graduates from middle school

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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