Bicyclist hit, killed on US 41 in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a 56-year-old man was riding his bike on the left lane of US 41 when an SUV collided with him.

FHP said the bicyclist was riding north on US 41 when he approached the intersection of Main Drive. The vehicle was stopped at a stop sign on Main Drive and moved forward to make a left turn onto US 41 when it collided with the bicyclist.

Officials said the bicyclist sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

