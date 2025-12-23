Florida woman accused of killing exes booked in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Citrus County woman accused of killing her exes has been booked in Manatee County, according to arrest logs of the sheriff's office.

Susan Avalon has her scheduled court appearance set for 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Manatee County Jail.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O'Connell recently spoke with Avalon's neighbors.

She faces a murder charge for the shooting of her 54-year-old ex in Bradenton.