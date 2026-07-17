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Braden Castle ruins in Bradenton mark the site where a sugar plantation once stood

Built in 1850, the tabby-walled mansion survived a Seminole attack before a brush fire left only ruins behind.
Braden Castle ruins in Bradenton mark the site where a sugar plantation once stood
Manatee County Public Library Historical Digital Collection
Braden Castle ruins in Bradenton mark the site where a sugar plantation once stood
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BRADENTON, Fla. — Tucked inside a small, quiet 55-plus community in Bradenton sit the ruins of Braden Castle — a remnant of one of Florida's earliest sugar plantations.

Braden Castle Ruins in Bradenton, FL

Dr. Joseph Addison Braden built the two-story mansion in 1850. The city of Bradenton was later named after him. No known photos exist of Braden or his immediate family.

Braden Castle, 1893
Braden Castle, 1893

Braden owned a massive sugar plantation and used slave labor to build the mansion. Workers mixed lime, sand, and crushed shells to create what were called tabby walls — a construction method that proved remarkably durable.

Braden Castle, 1907
Braden Castle, 1907

Those sturdy walls protected settlers during a Seminole Native American attack in 1856. The Braden family left home in the 1860s.

Braden Castle, 1915

The mansion stood alone until 1903, when a brush fire destroyed most of it. A tourist group purchased the abandoned ruins in 1924 and built small cottages around the castle for seasonal visitors. People still live there today.

Braden Castle, 1925

In 1983, the U.S. National Register named the park a historic district.

Braden Castle, 1969
Braden Castle, 1969

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