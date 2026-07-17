The Nest at Robinson Preserve offers families trails, kayaking, and treetop views in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. — A unique nature center at Robinson Preserve in Manatee County is giving families a fun way to explore the outdoors — and it starts at the top.

The Nest sits at the center of Robinson Preserve and serves as both a classroom and event space. The building features a crow's-nest lookout on the second story, where visitors can take in a 360-degree view of the preserve.

Aedan Stockdale, the Education and Volunteer Division manager for the county, said the center keeps the community busy year-round.

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"We do approximately 500 different education programs a year. This is from, you know, preschool programs all the way up to senior programs, yoga in the preserve, Tai Chi classes, art classes, kayak trips, stargazing nights, anything we can do to get people outside," Stockdale said.

Just outside the Nest is a massive playground called the Canopy Zone. The play area opened in 2020 and is completely shaded by large trees. It features two levels of cargo nets, tunnels, and a twisty slide.

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Stockdale said the design is intentional — giving kids room to explore while keeping parents close.

"It gives the kids a chance to kind of get out of sight and have that unobserved play. Let them test their boundaries a little bit and then come back up," Stockdale said.

The preserve features more than 10 miles of trails and another 10 miles of kayaking trails that connect all the way out to Tampa Bay.

The land was a farm field 20 years ago. Volunteers and staff worked to restore it to its natural habitat.