Bradenton man dies after being hit by truck on SR-70 in Manatee County: FHP

MANATEE CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a Bradenton man is dead after a State Road 70 crash on Friday morning.

FHP said a Ram 5500 truck, driven by a 59-year-old Dover man, was traveling east on the inside lane on SR-70 at around 1:15 a.m. on June 5.

East of 5th Street West, FHP said a 30-year-old Bradenton man was stopped in the inside eastbound lane of SR-70 and attempting to fix his bicycle.

The front of the truck collided with the Bradenton man, and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, per the report.

FHP said the truck driver was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.