Bradenton man dies in hit-and-run crash, officials search for vehicle involved: FHP

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 74-year-old man dead on Monday evening in Bradenton.

FHP said an unidentified vehicle was traveling west on 60th Ave. West, approaching a marked crosswalk near the Publix entrance at around 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 9.

A 74-year-old Bradenton man was attempting to cross the travel lanes of 60th Ave. West, within the marked crosswalk, when the unidentified vehicle collided with him, per the report.

Officials said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

FHP said after the collision, the unidentified vehicle entered the Flamingo Garden Apartments complex and stopped before traveling through the complex, re-entering 60th Ave. West, and fleeing westbound.

Officials said the vehicle involved is possibly a Toyota Rav4 or 4Runner SUV, and is possibly dark gray or black.

The report asks anyone with information regarding this crash to call *FHP or Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

