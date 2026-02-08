Pedestrian dies in Manatee County crash Saturday night: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead following a crash on U.S. Route 41 in Manatee County on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Police said a 74-year-old Bradenton man was attempting to cross U.S. Route 41 when he was struck by a 24-year-old Palmetto woman driving a sedan southbound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan was not injured, according to FHP.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
