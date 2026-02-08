Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Pedestrian dies in Manatee County crash Saturday night: FHP

The 74-year-old man was attempting to cross U.S. Route 41 when he was hit.
Covering_Manatee.png
WFTS
Covering_Manatee.png
Posted

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead following a crash on U.S. Route 41 in Manatee County on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Police said a 74-year-old Bradenton man was attempting to cross U.S. Route 41 when he was struck by a 24-year-old Palmetto woman driving a sedan southbound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan was not injured, according to FHP.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news

As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.

AI is making fake news harder to spot: How journalists at PolitiFact debunk it

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.