Pedestrian dies in Manatee County crash Saturday night: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead following a crash on U.S. Route 41 in Manatee County on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Police said a 74-year-old Bradenton man was attempting to cross U.S. Route 41 when he was struck by a 24-year-old Palmetto woman driving a sedan southbound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan was not injured, according to FHP.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.