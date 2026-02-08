Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Bicyclist killed in crash on Beach Road in Siesta Key: SCSO

Covering_Sarasota.png
WFTS
Covering_Sarasota.png
Posted

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — A bicyclist has died following a crash with a vehicle on Beach Road in Sarasota County.

Deputies say the Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the incident, which happened near Beach Access 9. The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

While Beach Road remains open, the entrance to Beach Access 9 was closed as troopers work the scene.

How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news

As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.

AI is making fake news harder to spot: How journalists at PolitiFact debunk it

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.