Bicyclist killed in crash on Beach Road in Siesta Key: SCSO

SIESTA KEY, Fla. — A bicyclist has died following a crash with a vehicle on Beach Road in Sarasota County.

Deputies say the Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the incident, which happened near Beach Access 9. The bicyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

While Beach Road remains open, the entrance to Beach Access 9 was closed as troopers work the scene.