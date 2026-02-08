12-year-old reported missing and endangered in Manatee County: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — 12-year-old Genesis Cervantes was reported missing and endangered in Manatee County on Sunday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Genesis was last seen by a family member around 2 a.m. on Sunday leaving the 4900 block of 21st St. W. in Bradenton with an unknown friend, according to a news release.

Police said she was possibly getting into a white pickup truck. She was last seen wearing jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.