Bradenton pedestrian fatally struck by van on US‑41: MCSO

WFTS
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said there was a fatal pedestrian crash on US-41 in Bradenton on Monday evening.

Deputies said a passenger van, driven by a 41-year-old Bradenton man, was traveling south on US-41 in the right lane near 28th Avenue West on Dec. 8, shortly after 9 p.m.

MCSO said a pedestrian, a 35-year-old Bradenton man, was standing on the sidewalk when he entered the westbound lanes of US-41.

The van collided with the pedestrian, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, per the report.

The crash remains under investigation.

