Bradenton shooting leaves one dead, one injured Sunday morning: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting in Bradenton on Sunday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Patrol deputies heard gunshots in the 5200 block of 14th Street West, where they found a white vehicle in the roadway surrounded by spent shell casings, according to a news release.

Responding deputies found two adult men with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle and began administering first aid, MCSO said.

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital, per the release.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. MCSO said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, as detectives continue following leads.

Detectives said they believe this was a targeted incident, not a random act of violence, based on preliminary information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS or visit ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.