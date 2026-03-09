Dump truck crashes into Sarasota County overpass, I-75 lanes closed: SCSO

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A dump truck crashed into an overpass on Interstate 75 North in Sarasota County on Monday morning, causing multiple lane closures, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO).

The truck was traveling north on I-75 when it struck the Proctor Road overpass with the box of the dump truck, according to a news release.

The dump truck box and its load of gravel are still under the overpass, causing the outer two lanes of I-75 North to be blocked. There is also gravel on the outer two lanes of I-75 from the Exit 205 northbound on-ramp to the overpass, SCSO said.

Officials expect northbound traffic on I-75 to be affected for a "prolonged period of time." Traffic on Proctor Road is not affected, according to the release.

SCSO is assisting Florida Highway Patrol with the crash.