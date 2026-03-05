North Port man charged with DUI after wife injured in golf cart crash: NPPD

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A North Port man is accused of driving a golf cart while impaired, causing a crash that left his wife with serious head injuries.

North Port police said 65-year-old James R. Prante admitted to driving his golf cart after "partying at the golf course" when his wife fell out and struck her head on the pavement, rendering her unconscious and unresponsive. The incident happened on Creek Nine Drive on March 1.

Officers reported finding empty beer cans in the golf cart, and Prante also failed sobriety tests on scene, citing balance issues. He later recorded breath alcohol tests of .197 and .194.

Prante's wife was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s trauma unit and treated as a trauma patient.

Prante was arrested and charged with felony DUI, causing serious bodily injury, and he was booked at Sarasota County Jail.