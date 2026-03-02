City of Sarasota cleans up 14,000-gallon wastewater spill in Sarasota Bay: FDEP

SARASOTA, Fla. — The City of Sarasota on-call staff cleaned up a 14,000-gallon wastewater spill in Sarasota Bay after receiving a call of water coming out of the ground at West John Ringling Causeway Park.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said staff found the concrete vault over the 2-inch air release valve has shifted due to soil erosion, likely from the 2024 Hurricane season. The valve broke the 14-inch force main, and 14,000 gallons of raw wastewater spilled directly into Sarasota Bay.

FDEP said staff installed a repair clamp over the hole and stopped the spill. They then washed down the spill and vacuumed up all the remnants.

Officials said a spill sign has been placed at the location and samples are being taken.