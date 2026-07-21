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$23k in cash, dozens of gambling machines seized at illegal Bradenton operation: MCSO

illegal gambling arcade
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
illegal gambling arcade
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BRADENTON, Fla. — Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced Tuesday an illegal gambling operation in Bradenton has been shut down.

Officials said they have seized nearly $23,669.22 in cash, 34 gambling machines, and 89 computer equipment used to facilitate the gambling house.

According to MCSO's weeks-long investigation, detectives uncovered an illegal gambling operation at 4307 26th St. W., Unit B in Bradenton, which led to the execution of a search warrant on July 17.

illegal gambling arcade Manatee County Bradenton

MCSO said 21-year-old Keylin Reyes Escobar was working at the gambling house, when she slipped through a rear door as detectives made their way into the space.

Detectives arrested Escobar, who is charged with obstruction and being an agent or employee of a house for gambling.

MCSO said this is the second illegal gambling operation at this location they have shut down.

The investigation is ongoing.

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