Death investigation underway after man dies in Bradenton police custody

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the death of a Bradenton man who became unresponsive while being transported to the hospital after police placed him in protective custody under the Florida Baker Act.

Police said 51-year-old Todd Donahue called 911 at around 3:30 a.m., reporting that “the cartel” was chasing him. Moments later, a witness at the Wawa on 1st Street East called 911, saying Donahue was at the business acting erratically.

Bradenton officers arrived and determined Donahue’s behavior met the criteria for involuntary mental health evaluation and detention. Although he resisted, officers detained him and called EMS to transport him to Manatee Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment of a laceration.

During transport, Donahue became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives have notified his next of kin.

Per department policy, FDLE will conduct the primary investigation into the in-custody death. Bradenton police will carry out an internal review after FDLE’s findings are complete to ensure officers followed all procedures.

Officials said additional details will be released after an autopsy determines the cause of death.