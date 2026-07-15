Death investigation underway at North Port apartment complex: NPPD

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department (NPPD) said it is conducting a death investigation at an apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

Police said there is a large police presence at Grande Court Apartments on Greenwood Avenue as officers conduct a death investigation.

At this time, there is no threat to the public, per NPPD.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.