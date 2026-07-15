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Death investigation underway at North Port apartment complex: NPPD

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NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department (NPPD) said it is conducting a death investigation at an apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

Police said there is a large police presence at Grande Court Apartments on Greenwood Avenue as officers conduct a death investigation.

At this time, there is no threat to the public, per NPPD.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports

On Friday, 15-year-old Jaden Law was found dead inside a fitting room at the Dick's House of Sports at Brandon Exchange following gunshots.

Father searches for answers after son's death inside Dick's House of Sports

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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