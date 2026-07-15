Mastodons and manatees at Bradenton's Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

BRADENTON, Fla. — Get ready for your close-up, Bradenton!

This Friday, starting at 6 a.m., Good Morning Tampa Bay on Tampa Bay 28 will broadcast live from Bradenton as part of their Community Show series.

Dozens of amazing people and places will be highlighted, and anchors and reporters will be all over town, including "fun guy" Sean Daly eating and playing like he usually does.

Because Sean's excitable, he headed down to Bradenton early to learn and play (but mostly play) at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature on the beautiful downtown waterfront.

The Bishop is a massive attraction, spanning several city blocks. It's packed with surprises, including a mastodon named Priscilla who meets you when you walk in.

The Bishop also features a planetarium, a manatee tank (remember Snooty, the world's oldest manatee? He lived here!) and an indoor "backyard universe" just for kids to stretch out and play.

For tickets and directions to the Bishop, go here.

To follow all of Sean Daly's adventures, go here.



Share Your Story with Sean



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.