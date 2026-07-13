BRADENTON, Fla. — Christian Houston dreams of playing in the NFL.

But before that, the 15-year-old is happy with his very first job:

Making desserts at the Peach Cobbler Factory in Bradenton (629 Cortez Rd W).

"The managers and everybody, I expected them to be more bossy, but they're very laid back," Christian says.

WATCH: The Peach Cobbler Factory in Bradenton is a popular "first job" spot for local students

The Peach Cobbler Factory is a popular "first job" spot for local students

Owned by former NFL player Michael Lehan, the Bradenton branch of the national Peach Cobbler Factory is for, and fueled by, the community.

The store teams up with two local nonprofits, Career Source Suncoast and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County, to connect people with paychecks, especially young people seeking their first job.

For many kids, the opportunity is presented as an internship, a short stint to see how they like it.

But John Agnelli, the store's director of operations, says the experience has been so good on both sides, "What's historically happened is that they stay on with us."

For Christian, a highlight was the first time he got paid.

What did he buy?

"School clothes," he smiles. "A lot of school clothes."



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.