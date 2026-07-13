Sarasota County deputies investigating shooting: SCSO

SARASOTA, FLA — Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 800 Block of U.S. Highway 41 Bypass Venice at about 10:46 p.m., the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said.

A vehicle later determined to be involved in the incident was stopped on the bypass by a Venice Police Department patrol unit. People of interest have been identified at this time.

It appeared to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to public safety, SCSO officials said.

The SCSO Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

The condition of the victim was not listed in a SCSO report.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigation Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS (8477), online at www.Sarasotacrimestoppers.com.