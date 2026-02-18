Fatal crash shuts down portion of Sarasota Square Blvd. in both directions: FHP

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said a portion of Sarasota Square Boulevard is shut down in both directions after a fatal vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

SCSO said deputies are assisting the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) at the scene of the crash on Sarasota Square Boulevard near the intersection of Crockers Lake Boulevard.

As of 7 a.m. on Feb. 18, Sarasota Square Blvd is shut down in both east and west directions between the intersections of Potter Park Drive and McIntosh Road, according to FHP.

Officials said FHP is the primary agency investigating the crash.