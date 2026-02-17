Man arrested in connection with 1999 cold case homicide

SARASOTA, Fla. — Kevin Holloway has been arrested in connection with the murder of Esco Hunter Jr., a case that remained unsolved for nearly 27 years, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced.

On Nov. 30, 1999, deputies responded to a vehicle fire near Myrtle Street and North Orange Avenue in Sarasota. Fire crews found the car hidden in a wooded area, fully engulfed in flames.

The vehicle was later confirmed to belong to Esco Hunter Jr.

The next day, Dec. 1, deputies discovered Hunter’s body less than a mile away near Central Avenue and 43rd Street. The medical examiner determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled it a homicide.

Despite the passage of decades, investigators continued to review evidence and re-examine records, which SCSO says led to new corroborating information.

New witnesses also came forward to provide insight to help advance this cold case, leading to the identification of Kevin Holloway.

SCSO worked closely with the state attorney's office and the District 12 Medical Examiner's Office throughout the investigation.

Holloway was served an arrest warrant on Feb. 9 and faces felony second-degree murder, arson, and two counts of tampering with evidence, according to SCSO.