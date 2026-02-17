Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hamas hostage survivors share message of hope in Sarasota

Aviva and Keith Siegel say they were asleep when more than a dozen armed men broke into their home in Israel, dragged them from their safe room, and forced them outside.
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A couple who survived the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel is speaking publicly in Sarasota.

Aviva and Keith Siegel say they were asleep when more than a dozen armed men broke into their home in Israel, dragged them from their safe room, and forced them outside. They were injured during the attack and eventually taken underground into a tunnel, where they say they were held without food or water. Aviva was held captive for 51 days, while Keith was held for 484 days.

The couple told their story through the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, sharing why they feel lucky to be alive and why they are determined to fight for others. After their release, they began working with IsraAid, assisting refugees in Kakuma, Kenya, a camp home to about 300,000 people.

Nearly 900 people are expected to attend their event at The Ora, where they will speak about hope, solidarity, responsibility, and shared values. Organizers say their resilience and commitment to helping others are central to the message they are bringing to the community.


