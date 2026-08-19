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First responders team to save boat captain near Big Pass during bad weather: SPD

The Sarasota Police Department with the help of the Longboat Key police and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office rescued a boat captain in bad weather.
SARASOTA BOAT RESCUE
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SARASOTA, FLA. — A boat captain was recently rescued by local first responders off Big Sarasota Pass after weather conditions deteriorated, officials said.

At about 8:15 p.m. on July 28, Sarasota Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a boat in distress near Big Pass.

Officers learned one person had already made it safely to shore, so they began checking to see if anyone else was still on board.

After some time, no one responded, officials said.

First responders began to clear the scene before they learned the captain was still on the boat.

As weather conditions continued to deteriorate, the captain told SPD officers he wanted off the boat.

The captain was safely rescued and brought to shore with assistance from the Longboat Key Police Department on the water and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office from a helicopter above.

SPD said it was a great reminder that weather conditions on the water can change quickly.

Boaters should know the weather and always have a plan to get to safety, police officials said.

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