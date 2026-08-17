New College of Florida students settle into 'north campus' as transfer from USF takes shape

SARASOTA, Fla. — Fall semester is underway at New College of Florida, and for the first time, students are experiencing life on the newly acquired "North Campus" — what was formerly the University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee campus.

As of July, New College of Florida officially took ownership of the property after Governor Ron DeSantis signed the transfer into law this summer. Now, just over a month later, students are attending classes, moving into offices, and living in dorms on the expanded campus.

A 'Win for Everyone'

James Miller, Vice President of Communications and Chief Marketing Officer at New College, calls the transfer "one of the greatest case studies in governments working together for the good of taxpayers."

"We have an underutilized campus right next to a campus that is growing 15% per year," Miller said during a tour of the campus Monday. "Public policymakers decided, 'Hey, let's see what we can do to make this the best and most efficient campus for taxpayers,' and it's going to work out for faculty, students, and both colleges."

New College has experienced significant growth over the past four years, with enrollment increasing by 15-18% annually. The addition of North Campus provides much-needed space for expansion, Miller says.

Miller emphasized that the transition is a four-year process. USF Sarasota-Manatee students currently enrolled can complete their degrees as planned.

Students Adjust to the Changes

For students like junior Abigail Varga, the transition has been smooth. As a resident assistant living in the North Campus dorms, she's had a front-row seat to the changes.

"I love it over there. It's a very pretty campus," Varga said. "I know some of the classes are taught over there. For example, my major is psychology. I believe the department has moved completely over there."

The proximity has been convenient for Varga, who said her classes are "literally three minutes outside of my dorm."

Sophomore Daniel Snyder also sees the benefits. "A lot of friends are now over there and not having to get put off campus," he said. "It's a cool opportunity to grow the campus."

Transportation and Logistics

Not all students have been without concerns. Varga noted that transportation has been a question for students without cars.

"Whoever doesn't have a car, it's been a concern how the transportation is going to happen," she said. "It is walkable, but there's also a contract with the Breeze Buses, so there's ways of getting around."

Students have access to on-campus buses to shuttle between the two locations.

A History Before the Transfer

While the transfer became official in July, New College students have used North Campus longer than some may realize.

Miller explained that after the storms of 2024, the Florida Legislature gave New College permission to lease dormitories from USF Sarasota-Manatee. By the time of the transfer, New College was already using 80% of the dorm space.

"We are the honors college for the state of Florida, and we're also a residential college, so a certain percentage of our students must stay on campus," Miller said. "USF Sarasota-Manatee had empty dorms, so we leased those dorms from them. It just kind of made sense that this would be part of our growing and revitalization effort."

Signs of Change on Campus

Evidence of the transition is visible across North Campus. The spot where "Rocky," the USF mascot statue, once stood now sits empty. When Tampa Bay 28 visited the campus a month ago, the statue was still in place. However, USF signage remains up throughout the campus as the transition continues.

WFTS

Miller said the transition will be ongoing throughout the semester and beyond, with designated spaces for New College, designated spaces for USF Sarasota-Manatee, and shared spaces.

What's Next

In addition to the campus expansion, New College is launching new graduate programs this fall, including a master's in educational leadership to complement existing programs in data science and marine science.

"This is a win for everybody," Miller said. "It's a win for USF, a win for New College, a win for students and faculty here, and a win for taxpayers."

Students can direct questions about the transition to New College communications.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.