Former Sarasota Little League treasurer arrested after stealing more that $200K from group: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — A former Sarasota Little League treasurer was arrested for grand theft after being accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the nonprofit, authorities said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) report arrested 35-year-old Ahnaysa Turner for the alleged crime.

According to a SCSO report, the president of the Sarasota Little League (SLL) reported the theft in October to deputies after suspecting Turner of embezzling the funds from the organization.

Turner was a member of the association’s executive board and was named treasurer in 2022, the report stated. The basic duties included being the sole authorized member who controlled the group’s financial obligations and payments.

The president began looking into the SLL bank statement and records after receiving several calls about delinquent accounts and services from vendors.

The president requested SLL’s bank account and financial records from Turner in August but did not receive them until October, the report stated.

Reviewing the bank statement, the SLL president noticed multiple discrepancies, which include suspicious charges made with Turner’s SLL debit card and several thousand dollars missing from the account.

When SCSO detectives investigated, they determined that the theft occurred between November 2022 and September 2025, where Turner made more than 160 unauthorized ATM off-season withdrawals totaling $159,060.

She also made 120 in-season ATM withdrawals of $95,670.

Turner also used the SLL bank card to make $14,527 worth of purchases from Amazon, the report stated.

In total, the total financial amount taken from SLL was $207,277, detectives said.

Due to Turner not fulfilling the financial agreements withing the organization, SLL lost its 501c3 status, which allows it to be tax exempt.

Detectives called Turner’s attorney to request an interview, but did not receive a reply.

She was charged with grant theft $100K.