SARASOTA-MANATEE, Fla. — A week ago, the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus still belonged to the University of South Florida. But as of July 1, it's now owned by the New College of Florida, leaving 1,000 students, faculty, and millions of dollars in debt caught in the transition.

Tampa Bay 28 Bradenton and Manatee County Reporter Haley Zarcone spoke with students about their concerns and returned to the newly transferred campus with answers to their questions.

WATCH: Students still have questions after USF Sarasota-Manatee becomes New College of Florida

Students still have questions after USF Sarasota-Manatee becomes New College

Students Left in the Dark

"Our professors have been doing all they can to keep us updated, but they only know as much as we know," said one student. "We don't really know much."

In interviews last week, Zarcone asked students what questions they had about the transfer.

"What do we as USF students still have access to?" asked Audrey Johnson, a USF nursing student.

While those students are still being taught on campus, they wondered if they're still considered the priority. According to USF, the answer is yes.

What Changes Are Coming—and When?

Students also wondered what changes they'll see on campus and when those changes will take effect.

It turns out the timeline extends into December.

USF says in an email, "Major permanent signage will not change until after New College assumes the debt for the residence hall, which New College is legally required to do by Dec. 31, 2026."

The $28.55 Million Question

That debt? $28.55 million dollars—all from dorms built just two years ago.

So who pays for it? Zarcone asked New College that question Tuesday.

They sent financing paperwork showing New College revenue will cover the cost. If they finance through 2052, that debt grows to over $53 million dollars.

"I know Governor DeSantis was the one that kind of did the budgeting for it, approved of it," said Ashley Ferguson, a USF nursing student.

She's right—he signed off on the transfer. But the millions owed? That falls on the property's newest owner.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.