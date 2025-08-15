Illegal gambling arcade shut down in Bradenton: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — Detectives shut down an illegal gambling arcade in Bradenton, Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced Friday.
After receiving a tip and undercover visits, detectives determined The Good Times Arcade at 105 Cortez Road West was illegally operating electronic slot/gaming machines, according to MCSO.
RELATED: Over 200 slot machines seized in Port Richey illegal gambling arcades: Officials
On Aug. 14, detectives confiscated 55 "full-style arcade-style video slot machines, 27 computers, and other electronic equipment used for illegal gaming were seized, along with more than $ 160,000 in illegal proceeds."
MCSO said detectives did not arrest anyone, but the business owner is being investigated, with charges pending.
Detectives warned Good Times Arcade management, issuing a cease a desist letter prior to the business being raided, according to MCSO.
The investigation is ongoing.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.