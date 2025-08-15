Illegal gambling arcade shut down in Bradenton: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — Detectives shut down an illegal gambling arcade in Bradenton, Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) announced Friday.

After receiving a tip and undercover visits, detectives determined The Good Times Arcade at 105 Cortez Road West was illegally operating electronic slot/gaming machines, according to MCSO.

RELATED: Over 200 slot machines seized in Port Richey illegal gambling arcades: Officials

On Aug. 14, detectives confiscated 55 "full-style arcade-style video slot machines, 27 computers, and other electronic equipment used for illegal gaming were seized, along with more than $ 160,000 in illegal proceeds."

MCSO said detectives did not arrest anyone, but the business owner is being investigated, with charges pending.

Detectives warned Good Times Arcade management, issuing a cease a desist letter prior to the business being raided, according to MCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.