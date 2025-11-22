Interstate 75 South crash in Sarasota narrows highway to one lane: Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash has shut down Interstate 75 South to one lane in the Sarasota County area, authorities said.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is currently assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a vehicle crash at the southbound 189-mile marker.
As a result, that stretch of I-75 southbound only has one lane open.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.
