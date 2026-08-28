Man arrested for cutting down old oak tree involved in fatal crash: VPD

VENICE, FLA. — A Sarasota man was arrested by police on Thursday after cutting down a mature oak tree involved at fatal crash site at Patriots Park, officials said.

The Venice Police Department (VPD) arrested Randy Brinson, 43, of Sarasota County, and charged him with criminal mischief involving damage of $1,000 or more.

Joseph Roberts, 28, and Keith Sims, 60, were killed after the vehicle they were in crashed into the tree, officials said. Speed was a factor in the crash, police officials said.

During an interview, Brinson told VPD detectives that a friend of one of the crash victims paid him to cut down the tree. Brinson said he tried to cut it down on Aug. 21 but was unsuccessful.

He returned during the day on Aug. 26 and finished cutting it down.

Numerous nearby diners and passersby witnessed the incident and provided descriptions and photos.

Investigators combined that information with Flock camera data to confirm Brinson’s identity.

The oak tree’s replacement value is estimated at approximately $50,000. It was unknow how old the tree was, VPD officials said.

“We understand that people experience and express grief differently, but damaging public property and a memorial site is never an acceptable response. Anyone found responsible for intentionally destroying public property will be held accountable,” said Venice Police Capt. Eric Hill.