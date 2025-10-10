Man charged in murder of Bradenton woman: MCSO

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for allegedly killing a woman in Bradenton overnight on Oct. 10.

MCSO said around 2:30 a.m., deputies received a call from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office about a shooting incident. A witness told authorities his acquaintance, 28-year-old Cesar Cortes asked for a ride to his ex-girlfriend's house in Bradenton. While Cortes was inside, the witness said he heard multiple gunshots and then saw Cortes flee the home.

Officials said Cortes and the witness returned to their homes in Wimauma, and about an hour later, the witness reported the incident to law enforcement.

MCSO said when deputies arrived on the scene, they found 36-year-old Crystal Pena dead.

Cortes was taken into custody by HCSO and charged with murder. The investigation is ongoing.