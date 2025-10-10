Plans to revamp Downtown Palmetto are underway

MANATEE COUNTY, fla — The city of Palmetto is undergoing a major revitalization that aims to breathe new life into its downtown district. From new businesses to infrastructure upgrades, the transformation is expected to span over the next two decades.

Business owners in the area said they love doing business in Palmetto, but they would like to see more foot traffic to help boost sales.

Gabrielle Nanni and his brother are serving up homemade Italian dishes at Ragu just a block from the riverwalk. Working together and bringing authentic Italian food to Florida is something the two have always dreamed of. They moved to Palmetto from Rome, and they say the community is what makes Palmetto so special.

“We have a lot of regulars. Everybody from the area also wants to support us,” Nanni said.

Down the street from Ragu, Stephany Polokonis just opened her art studio in January. Despite big hopes, she said so far, foot traffic has been slow.

Polokonis said, “We’re still struggling to get our name out there to let the community know we’re here.”

She is not alone, business owners in this community said they stick together. Around the corner from Canvas and Clay Art Studio, you will find Pelican's Snoballs. It is a family-run business that has stayed open thanks to loyal customers.

“Whether it’s raining, we still have people that come. Whether it’s cold, we still have people that come,” Madison Lowe said.

She said Palmetto is full of Mom and Pop shops that locals love.

“I feel a lot of these places are so great, but they’re just not known about,” Lowe said.

That is what the city is hoping to change with a major downtown revitalization plan focused on infrastructure, walkability, and economic growth.

Karon Dixon with Palmetto Main Street said the city wants to turn this district into a vibrant and connected community.

“We are considered a pass-through city, but once our revitalization continues to take shape, we will capture some of those individuals that come and want to see what is happening here in Palmetto,” Dixon said.

It is a long-term vision expected to take between 15 and 20 years, with funding coming from private and public partners. The business owners I spoke to say this will be a huge help.

Dixon said throughout the next two decades Palmetto will see wider streets, more businesses, and infrastructure improvements.

The transformation of Downtown Palmetto is already underway, one small wi at a time. For the people here it is not just about business. It is about future growth, family and community.

Madison Lowe said, “ Palmetto has always been the place my dad wanted to open a business. Growing up, it was always listening to what he wanted, and Palmetto has allowed him to make that happen. As his daughter, it is the most beautiful thing to be able to see that.”



