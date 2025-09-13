Man charged with DUI in fatal Manatee County hit and run: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested a man for drunk driving in Manatee County on Sept. 12 after he hit and killed a pedestrian, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers charged Arnulfo Carranza Dominguez, 38, with DUI, no driver’s license involving a death; and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

According to a FHP report, Dominguez was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck northbound on 15th Street East, north of 49th Avenue East at about 8:02 p.m. when he hit the 46-year-old male pedestrian.

The victim had been walking in the northbound lane of 15th Street East when he was hit.

Dominguez then fled the area, FHP officials said.

He was involved in a second traffic crash on 9th Street East, near 44th Avenue East after hitting the pedestrian and fled the scene on foot, the report stated. He was found a short time later and arrested.

Dominguez, who is an illegal immigrant, was additionally charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage; DUI property damage; and violation of probation, the report stated.

He was booked into the Manatee County Jail.