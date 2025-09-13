Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Man charged with DUI in fatal Manatee County hit and run: FHP

Suspect got into a second crash before fleeing on foot
9-13 FHP Photo 2.JPG
Florida Highway Patrol
A man was arrested a man for drunk driving in Manatee County on Sept. 12 after he hit and killed a pedestrian, authorities said.
9-13 FHP Photo 2.JPG
Posted
and last updated

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested a man for drunk driving in Manatee County on Sept. 12 after he hit and killed a pedestrian, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers charged Arnulfo Carranza Dominguez, 38, with DUI, no driver’s license involving a death; and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

According to a FHP report, Dominguez was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck northbound on 15th Street East, north of 49th Avenue East at about 8:02 p.m. when he hit the 46-year-old male pedestrian.

The victim had been walking in the northbound lane of 15th Street East when he was hit.

Dominguez then fled the area, FHP officials said.

He was involved in a second traffic crash on 9th Street East, near 44th Avenue East after hitting the pedestrian and fled the scene on foot, the report stated. He was found a short time later and arrested.

Dominguez, who is an illegal immigrant, was additionally charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage; DUI property damage; and violation of probation, the report stated.

He was booked into the Manatee County Jail.

After a tip from a concerned homeowner near Lake Kissimmee, the Tampa Bay 28 I-Team is pulling back the curtain on Florida’s multi-million dollar gator trade—the farms, the hunts, the designer handbags—a system where even the state takes part in the cut.

'It’s not just bad luck': Woman blames overpopulation for fatal alligator attack in Lake Kissimmee

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.