After 505 days in captivity, Israeli hostage thanks Sarasota woman who shared his story

SARASOTA, Fla. — For more than a hundred weekends, Gisele Pintchuck stood on a downtown Sarasota street corner holding a photo of a young man she’d never met: an Israeli named Omer Shem Tov.

That photo became part of the Sarasota woman’s weekend routine and her quiet way of keeping Omer’s story alive after he was taken hostage during the October 2023 attacks by Hamas in Israel.

“We were there for every Saturday for over 100 weeks,” Pintchuck said. “That image of him just stuck to me.”

She first learned about Omer after meeting his mother, Shelly Shem Tov, during a solidarity trip to Israel just months after the massacre. Standing in Hostage Square, Shelly pleaded for people around the world to share her son’s story and be a voice for the hostages.

“Her message was so compelling,” Pintchuck recalled. “Although there were hundreds of other people in that room, I felt that she was speaking directly to me.”

When Gisele returned home to Sarasota, she kept that promise.

Every Saturday, she held Omer’s poster at the Sarasota Farmers Market. On Sundays, she joined the “Run for Their Lives Sarasota” group and walked along the Bayfront and St. Armands Circle with the same message. In April 2024, she even invited Omer’s cousin to speak about his captivity at Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota.

Omer was one of hundreds taken hostage when Hamas militants stormed the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023. He spent 505 days in captivity in Gaza. Omer says he endured months of starvation and darkness before being released in February 2025, as part of a previous ceasefire agreement. Since then, he’s traveled the world sharing his story of endurance, faith, and hope.

On Monday, he came to Sarasota to thank the community that never stopped thinking of him.

Hundreds of people packed the Ora, where Omer shared his story.

Hours earlier, he finally got the chance to meet and hug Pintchuck.

“The hug was something I will carry with me a long time,” she said. “It was overwhelming. A beautiful overwhelming.”

Omer said he’s grateful to those who helped keep hope alive but is also using his freedom to advocate for others. He’s calling for the return of the remains of hostages who never made it home and wants to share the perspective he found while surviving in the darkest of conditions.

“I found peace in that darkness,” he said. “And I believe God saved me.”

The Sarasota event was sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, the Suncoast Jewish Alliance, and more than a dozen interfaith partners.



