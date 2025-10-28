New College 'happily' embraces Trump's vision for higher education

SARASOTA, Fla. — New College of Florida announced it will "happily be the first college in America to formally embrace and sign President Trump's vision for higher education."

The College said it has implemented many of President Donald Trump's Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education since 2023.

New College said it is the first to sign on to the Education Compact in the state of Florida.

The Compact includes commitments to eliminating DEI, gender studies and discrimination in admissions.

"We have no affirmative action or DEI, and we have been building a campus where open dialogue and the marketplace of ideas are at the forefront of everything we do. We believe a student’s success comes from their character and their merit, not their race, gender, or sexual orientation, and we would be honored to sign the Trump administration’s compact," said New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran.