Pedestrian killed in Manatee County crash: Florida Highway Patrol

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a man was hit by a car and killed in Manatee County on Monday morning.

FHP said a 36-year-old woman was driving a sports utility vehicle southeast on US Highway 301 shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 27.

A 49-year-old man was attempting to cross US Highway 301 near the intersection of 15th Street East on foot, per the report.

Officials said the sports utility vehicle collided with the pedestrian, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.