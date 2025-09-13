Man dies of drowning at Turtle Beach in Sarasota: SCSO

A man died of drowning in Sarasota County on Saturday, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, deputies responded to a report of a drowning at Turtle Beach, north of Midnight Pass, in the 9000 block of Blind Pass Road at about 9:53 a.m.

At the scene, they assisted the Sarasota County Fire Department, who were actively rendering aid to an adult male.

The man however, died at the scene from drowning. No other information was made available.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section is investigating this incident and may provide additional information if it’s available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

