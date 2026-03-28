Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Manatee County commissioner seat declared vacant after Carol Ann Felts’ death

Covering_Manatee.png
WFTS
Covering_Manatee.png
Posted

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The District 1 seat on the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners is vacant following the death of Carol Ann Felts on Feb. 24, 2026.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday formally declaring the vacancy, citing provisions in the Florida Constitution and state law that require such action after the death of a sitting public officer.

DeSantis said he will appoint a replacement in accordance with state law.

Screenshot 2026-03-27 211015.png

Florida lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts

A proposed bill to require flashing lights in school speed zones with cameras failed to pass, leaving drivers to deal with ‘confusing’ signs.

Fla. lawmakers stall bill to fix ‘confusing’ school speed zone camera law as driver frustration mounts

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.