Manatee County commissioner seat declared vacant after Carol Ann Felts’ death

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — The District 1 seat on the Manatee County Board of County Commissioners is vacant following the death of Carol Ann Felts on Feb. 24, 2026.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday formally declaring the vacancy, citing provisions in the Florida Constitution and state law that require such action after the death of a sitting public officer.

DeSantis said he will appoint a replacement in accordance with state law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis