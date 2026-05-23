Palmetto community teams up to clean Old Memphis Cemetery following vandalization

PALMETTO, Fla. — On Saturday, hundreds of people from across the Palmetto community and beyond gathered at Old Memphis Cemetery for a massive cleanup following vandalism there earlier in the month.

The volunteers say Memorial Day weekend was the perfect time to hold this type of event, considering close to 100 of the graves belong to veterans.

The volunteers were armed with everything from rakes to leaf blowers to power washers to scrub brushes, but most importantly, they were full of community spirit.

“So, I really wanted to make sure my daughter and my whole family understands the significance of protecting our history,” said Manatee County Commissioner Amanda Ballard. “It’s one of two historically black cemeteries, so any African American family that has been in Palmetto for any length of time probably has a family member buried here.”

Pastor Clayton Allen told me this cemetery will always have a special place in his heart, as his mother is buried here.

“When I first got the news of the vandalism that was going on here, I could only think about my mother, and it has to be your mom for you to really understand it,” said Allen.

At least 17 tombstones were broken, toppled over, or sprayed with graffiti. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

“It’s just so hurtful to know that this thing happened,” said a volunteer who has several family members buried at the cemetery. “It just feels so good to know that all these people care and they are coming out to do something about it.”

Volunteers not only cleaned up the graves and repaired the damage, but they also placed flowers at the head of every grave.

There are close to 100 veterans laid to rest at Old Memphis Cemetery. American flags were placed at each of their graves.

“As we’re learning, these soldiers were all black soldiers, they are all army soldiers, they served from World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam,” said fellow veteran Ronald Messer.

County leaders say this cleanup isn’t a one-time event; it’s the start of something much bigger.

“Commissioner Ballard and I really are going to work hard on getting this as a historical site, and what that would do is that would allow us to have more funding from state and federal for the long-term care of this site, this cemetery,” said Manatee County Commissioner Mike Rahn.

These volunteers said the cleanup was a great example, a strong community can overcome anything.

“This extremely negative, volatile moment in our history has happened, it’s amazing to see these people come together in support of each other,” said volunteer Elyssa Tenenblatt.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.