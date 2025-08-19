Manatee County sheriff reveals new details about Giovanni Pelletier's last moments

MANATEE CO., Fla. — In a news conference on Aug. 19, Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) shared new details about the last moments of Giovanni Pelletier.

We Are The Essentials, an organization of private investigators that helps search for missing people, said Giovanni Pelletier was last spotted on Aug. 1. He went missing while traveling with his family to Mims, Florida.

MCSO said Giovanni and his cousin Latrell Hearn were talking about smoking weed just a few hours before they came to pick Giovanni up on July 31.

Hearn told investigators that he and Giovanni started smoking in the car while their friend, Zach Cummings, started driving. While in the car, Giovanni allegedly started tripping by acting out and raging. They said Giovanni told them he had to use the bathroom, so Cummings stopped at River Road so Giovanni could use the bathroom.

Officials said the group started driving on I-75 and around 1:55 a.m. Giovanni texted his mom saying "help" and then another text saying "help me." While driving on I-75, Cummings pulled over the car again when he heard Giovanni had a knife. Giovanni then got out of the car and started running south across the lanes, almost getting hit by a car.

Investigators said that was the last time they said they saw Giovanni. Cummings said Giovanni left his backpack, so Cummings tossed it on the side of the road.

Hearn told officials he called his Grandpa to tell him Giovanni left and also called Giovanni's mom, Bridget, but she didn't answer. Later that morning, they talked on the phone, and Latrell told her everything. She then called MCSO to look for Giovanni.

MCSO said deputies searched for days, but were unable to find Giovanni or any information to help them find Giovanni.

Pelletier's body was found on Friday, Aug. 8, in a retention pond about a half mile away near Bradenton along I-75.

MCSO released video from FDOT cameras and Lowe's security camera that provided some insight into where Giovanni went after he got out of the car. At 2:18 a.m. on July 31, FDOT video showed him running across the interstate toward the retention pond where he was found. The Lowe's security camera footage showed him running down the hill into the retention pond.

MCSO said no one was chasing him, and the car was last seen at least two miles away from where Giovanni was running.

Officials are still awaiting the toxicology report from Pelletier’s death.