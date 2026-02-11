Motorcyclist dead after intersection collision on SR-681 in Sarasota County: FHP

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are looking into a two-vehicle crash in Sarasota County that killed a 25-year-old man Tuesday evening.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the motorcyclist was headed south towards a flashing yellow traffic signal at the intersection of Isla Palma Lane on SR-681 around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 when a van entered into the intersection from En Theos Lane.

FHP said the motorcyclist collided with the van in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene, but FHP has yet to identify the man.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.