Motorcycle rider killed in crash with SUV in Bradenton: FHP

BRADENTON, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Saturday after a collision with an SUV at an intersection in Bradenton.

According to FHP, the SUV was traveling north on 5th Street East, approaching the stop sign at 301 Boulevard East.

The motorcycle was traveling west on 301 Boulevard East, approaching the intersection of 5th Street East.

FHP said the SUV attempted to cross 301 Boulevard East and veered into the motorcycle's path, and the motorcycle's front collided with the SUV's right side, overturning it, separating the rider from the vehicle.

The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries, was transported to a hospital, and later pronounced dead.