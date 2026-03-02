Sarasota man dead after collision on 53rd Avenue West in Manatee County: FHP

MANATEE CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a Sarasota man died after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday afternoon in Manatee County.
FHP said a Ford Mustang, driven by a 19-year-old Bradenton man, was traveling west on 53rd Avenue West, approaching a red light at the T-intersection with 20th Street West shortly before 4 p.m. on March 1.
A Ford F-150, driven by a 38-year-old Bradenton man, was heading south on 20th Street West, approaching a green traffic signal at the T-intersection with 53rd Avenue West, per the report.
Officials said as the F-150 was attempting to make a left turn onto eastbound 53rd Avenue, the Mustang traveled through the red light and entered the intersection.
The mustang collided with the front of the F-150 and a 53-year-old Sarasota man, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the F-150, sustained critical injuries, per FHP.
According to the report, the F-150 passenger was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Officials said the Mustang driver and the F-150 driver both sustained serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, per FHP.
