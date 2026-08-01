North Port man killed after crashing into vehicle on I-75 in Sarasota County: FHP

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A 34-year-old North Port man died Friday night after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:51 p.m. near mile marker 177.

The man was driving a Chevrolet Impala northbound in the outside lane when it failed to slow down and struck the rear of a Toyota driven by a 31-year-old Homestead man, according to a news release.

After the collision, the Impala traveled off the roadway and hit a tree, FHP said.

The Impala driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Toyota driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.