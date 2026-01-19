Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Off-duty corrections deputy arrested on DUI charge after Parrish crash: MCSO

Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO)
WFTS
PARRISH, Fla. — A corrections deputy facing a DUI charge is now out of the job after an incident over the weekend, Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said Monday.

Deputies responded to a vehicle crash in the 2900 block of Fort Hamer Road in Parrish just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 18. Emergency Medical Services requested assistance in connection to a suspected intoxicated driver, according to MCSO.

Deputies identified the driver as 30-year-old off-duty MCSO corrections deputy Luciano Centofanti. Deputies arrested Centofanti for driving under the influence.

There were no injuries reported in connection to the crash.

MCSO said Centofanti resigned from his position. He was employed with sheriff’s office as a corrections deputy since January 2019.

