One injured after hit-and-run crash in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Sarasota on Sunday, according to police.
Sarasota Police responded to the scene at the intersection of 12th Street and Washington Boulevard (U.S. Route 301) around noon on Sunday.
Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
SPD did not release any information about the victims. The crash remains an ongoing investigation.
Fans bundle up for historic outdoor hockey at Raymond James
Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez spoke with spectators, bundled up against Florida’s rare chill, to witness the once-in-a-lifetime outdoor hockey game at Raymond James Stadium, with reactions ranging from surprise to excitement about the cold.
Lightning and Bruins fans brave frigid temperatures for historic Stadium Series