One injured after hit-and-run crash in Sarasota

The patient was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
SARASOTA, Fla. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Sarasota on Sunday, according to police.

Sarasota Police responded to the scene at the intersection of 12th Street and Washington Boulevard (U.S. Route 301) around noon on Sunday.

Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

SPD did not release any information about the victims. The crash remains an ongoing investigation.

