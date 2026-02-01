Sarasota deputies arrested woman for illegal gambling operation: SCSO

VENICE, FLA. — Sarasota County deputies arrested a woman on Thursday for an illegal gambling operation, authorities said.

Taylor Swim, 28, was charged with keeping and maintaining a gambling house and possession of slot machines.

She was taken into custody at the 41 Social Club at 1978 S. Tamiami Trail, in Venice.

The investigation was conducted by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO)in cooperation with the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC). The arrest followed a months-long investigation into several illegal gambling operations in Sarasota County where search warrant was issued for the 41 Social Club.

During execution of that warrant, a total of 66 slot machines, along with U.S. currency, were seized from the business, SCSO officials said.

Additional evidence found was a cease-and-desist letter from SCSO that was provided to the business in April 2025.

Swim was booked into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility.

“We will continue our partnership with FGCC focusing on the same goal of shutting down these illegal gambling businesses in our community. To our citizens, we hear you, and we will continue to hold them accountable,” said Sheriff Kurt Hoffman.

The investigation remains ongoing.