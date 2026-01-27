Citrus County woman accused of killing 2 of her exes enters not guilty plea: Court records

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Citrus County woman accused of killing two of her exes in two different counties last year has entered a plea of not guilty.

Court filings show Susan Avalon entered a plea of not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of her 54-year-old ex in Bradenton.

The paperwork was filed on Jan. 26.

Avalon is accused of killing her ex in Bradenton and a second ex in Tampa on the same day.

Avalon’s next court appearance is Feb. 6 at the Manatee County Courthouse in Bradenton.