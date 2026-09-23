Neighbors protest Manatee County addiction recovery facility, citing safety concerns

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Wednesday protest outside a Manatee County addiction recovery facility put new attention on neighbors' concerns about who is allowed to stay there.

The Crossings, a faith-based addiction recovery facility in Oneco, a small community between Bradenton and Sarasota, has faced opposition from neighbors for months. The facility sits at the end of a residential dead-end street.

Neighbors say promises were made

Margi Nanney, founder of Citizens for Historic Oneco, is one of several neighbors who have spoken out about the facility.

“This is a public safety issue at this point,” Nanney said. “The community has been living in fear, ever since The Crossings began to operate.”

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The Manatee County Commission approved the Crossings' request to operate as a residential treatment facility in March.

During that meeting, representatives of the Crossings told commissioners they carefully screen clients and said the clients at the facility had not been convicted of any crime.

Manatee County Government

Commissioner George Kruse also promised to keep a close eye on the operation.

“We’re going to watch them,” he said. “I'm going to visit them, and I'm going to make sure fences go up. I'm going to make sure the property stays clean.”

June incident raises new concerns

Neighbors' concerns intensified in June after an incident at a nearby home.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, a man who had been staying at the Crossings was caught on a Ring camera repeatedly trying to get into a nearby home in the middle of the night. The affidavit says he tried the front door, removed the porch light, went toward the backyard, and then returned to the front of the home.

Deputies eventually found the man asleep on a couch outside the home.

He was arrested June 28. Florida Department of Corrections records say Crossings staff reported that he was unsuccessfully discharged from the program that same day.

Neighbors held Wednesday's protest not far from the facility and called on the county to take action and shut it down.

“Everyone agrees that everyone deserves a second chance,” Nanney said. “There was no one ever involved in this that didn’t say that. This is the wrong location.”

Crossings says it has made changes

The Crossings' new CEO, Chad Dubin, said he understands the neighbors' frustration.

Dubin said the problems occurred under previous management. He said the organization's leadership, board and staff have since been replaced, and that new screening and accountability measures have been put in place.

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He said the organization is now focused on the safety of both its clients and its neighbors.

“One of the driving missions for our organization is the safety and concern for two communities: our clients and our neighbors,” Dubin said in a written statement. “We take that very seriously.”

Dubin also said the organization wants the opportunity to earn the trust of its neighbors through its actions.

“One of the most significant changes involves how we handle clients who leave our program,” he explained in the statement. “In the past, individuals who were not a good fit could simply be discharged, but that no longer happens. Today, our staff works directly with each person to arrange placement with another appropriate treatment provider, and we personally transport them to that new location. No one leaves our care without a plan and a safe destination.”

Ballard says Crossings has a hill to climb

Commissioner Amanda Ballard, who represents the area, opposed the Crossings when the county approved its operation.

Ballard said she remains in close contact with the neighborhood and has spoken with Dubin about the changes at the facility.

Manatee County Government

But, rebuilding trust will take time, she said.

“It seems like they’re really trying to make some changes in a positive direction, but it’s really going to be a struggle,” Ballard said.

Ballard also said she is working with the neighborhood on developing local certification standards for recovery homes and halfway houses, with the goal of creating more consistency and accountability throughout the county.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.